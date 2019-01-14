WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

224 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL

5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 feet with a period of 17 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* COMBINED SEAS...10 feet.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough.

* FIRST EBB...1030 AM this morning.

* SECOND EBB...1015 PM tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

