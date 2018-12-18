WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 19, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

231 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* COMBINED SEAS...14 to 18 ft.

* BAR CONDITION...Severe with breakers covering the bar.

* FIRST EBB...1 PM today.

* SECOND EBB...130 AM Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING HAS ENDED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 kt.

