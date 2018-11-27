WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 28, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

247 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...14 to 16 feet through Tuesday night.

* FIRST EBB...Around 730 am this morning. Seas to 19 feet with

breakers.

* SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 745 pm Tuesday. Seas 18 to 20

feet with breakers.

* THIRD EBB...Around 845 am Wednesday. Seas to 19 feet with

breakers likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather