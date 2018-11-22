WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
244 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...6 to 8 ft.
* FIRST EBB...Around 345 AM this morning. Seas building to 11 ft
with breakers likely.
* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 4 PM this afternoon. Seas
building to 12 ft with breakers likely.
* THIRD EBB...Around 430 AM Friday. Seas building to 13 ft with
breakers likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
