WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

244 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM

THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...6 to 8 ft.

* FIRST EBB...Around 345 AM this morning. Seas building to 11 ft

with breakers likely.

* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 4 PM this afternoon. Seas

building to 12 ft with breakers likely.

* THIRD EBB...Around 430 AM Friday. Seas building to 13 ft with

breakers likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM

THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...6 to 8 ft.

* FIRST EBB...Around 345 AM this morning. Seas building to 11 ft

with breakers likely.

* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 4 PM this afternoon. Seas

building to 12 ft with breakers likely.

* THIRD EBB...Around 430 AM Friday. Seas building to 13 ft with

breakers likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather