WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

836 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...Winds will rise from the southeast at 20 to 30

knots this morning. Waves will build to 3 to 5 feet. Gales are

possible on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The

Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The

Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The

Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...Easterly 20 to 30 knots. Waves 3 to 5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 25 knots. Waves 2 to 4

feet.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southeast 25 to 35 knots with seas 4 to 6 feet.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are possible on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The

Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The

Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The

Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The

Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The

Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The

Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southeast 25 to 35 knots with seas 4 to 6 feet.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are possible on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.

* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots.

* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...Winds will rise from the southeast at 20 to 30

knots this morning. Waves will build to 3 to 5 feet. Gales are

possible on Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM

TO 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* COMBINED SEAS...Building to 8 to 10 feet and becoming steep

this afternoon.

* BAR CONDITION...Becoming moderate, except rough during the

strong ebb current this afternoon.

* FIRST EBB...Around 3 PM PST, today.

* SECOND EBB...Around 330 AM, Thursday.

