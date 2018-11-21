WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
836 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WIND AND WAVES...Winds will rise from the southeast at 20 to 30
knots this morning. Waves will build to 3 to 5 feet. Gales are
possible on Thursday.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The
Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The
Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The
Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WIND AND WAVES...Easterly 20 to 30 knots. Waves 3 to 5 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 25 knots. Waves 2 to 4
feet.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southeast 25 to 35 knots with seas 4 to 6 feet.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are possible on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The
Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The
Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The
Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The
Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The
Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect until 4 PM PST this afternoon. The
Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.
* SEAS...9 to 12 feet with a dominate period of 9 seconds.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 kt.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southeast 25 to 35 knots with seas 4 to 6 feet.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are possible on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots.
* TIMING...Gales are expected today and are likely on Thursday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WIND AND WAVES...Winds will rise from the southeast at 20 to 30
knots this morning. Waves will build to 3 to 5 feet. Gales are
possible on Thursday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
TO 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* COMBINED SEAS...Building to 8 to 10 feet and becoming steep
this afternoon.
* BAR CONDITION...Becoming moderate, except rough during the
strong ebb current this afternoon.
* FIRST EBB...Around 3 PM PST, today.
* SECOND EBB...Around 330 AM, Thursday.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather