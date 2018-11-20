WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
247 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM CAPE
FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM FROM 4 PM
THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST
Wednesday.
* WIND AND SEAS...Expect southeast winds of 15 to 30 knots. Seas
will build to 9 to 11 feet tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS FROM
CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 4 PM PST
Wednesday.
* WIND AND SEAS...Southeast winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots
tonight. Seas will also build to 5 to 8 feet tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
