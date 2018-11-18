https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13401054.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
751 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
Wind speeds have eased below advisory criterion.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
