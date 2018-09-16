WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

249 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* WIND...Westerly 15 to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* WIND...southerly 15 to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* WIND...southerly 15 to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...southeast 15 to 25 kt today becoming west tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* WIND...southeast 15 to 25 kt today becoming west tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

