WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
249 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* WIND...Westerly 15 to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
