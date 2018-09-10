WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

202 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH COLUMBIA RIVER BAR REMAINS IN

EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH COLUMBIA RIVER BAR IN EFFECT

FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 5 AM to 9 AM PDT

Tuesday.

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

* FIRST EBB...Seas building to 10 feet with breakers likely

during the strong ebb around 615 PM this evening.

* SECOND EBB...Seas building to 10 feet with breakers likely

during the strong ebb around 630 AM Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

