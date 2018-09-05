WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 6, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
310 PM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S. STRAIT OF
JUAN DE FUCA FROM NOON TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM PDT Thursday. A
Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect
from Thursday evening through late Thursday night.
* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots
Thursday afternoon and to gale force Thursday evening. Waves
will build to 2 to 4 feet Thursday afternoon, and into the 4 to
6 foot range Thursday evening.
* TIMING...Winds are anticipated to reach gale force between 7 PM
and 9 PM PDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE
U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 3 AM PDT
FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from noon Thursday to 3 AM PDT
Friday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds will rise to 15 to 30 knots
Thursday afternoon and evening. Waves will also build into the
2 to 5 foot range.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S. STRAIT OF
JUAN DE FUCA FROM NOON TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM PDT Thursday. A
Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect
from Thursday evening through late Thursday night.
* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots
Thursday afternoon and to gale force Thursday evening. Waves
will build to 2 to 4 feet Thursday afternoon, and into the 4 to
6 foot range Thursday evening.
* TIMING...Winds are anticipated to reach gale force between 7 PM
and 9 PM PDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather