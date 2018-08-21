WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 PM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch...

which is in effect from Wednesday evening through late Wednesday

night.

* WIND...West wind rising to 25 to 35 knots Wednesday evening.

Wind waves building to 4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

