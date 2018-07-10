WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

908 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...West 15 TO 25 Knots early this morning and 20 to 30

knots tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...West 15 TO 25 Knots today rising to 20 to 30 knots

tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...West 15 TO 25 Knots early this morning and 20 to 30

knots tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt. Highest winds south of the San

Juan Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Northerly 15 to 25 knots.

_____

