WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 5:55 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
249 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S.
STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 2 AM PDT Tuesday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds of 15 to 30 knots will persist
through late tonight. Although, expect winds over the east
entrance to ease below advisory criterion later this morning
before picking back up again early this evening. Waves will
generally be in the 2 to 5 foot range. The exception will be the
east entrance where waves will subside to 2 feet or less later
this morning and then build back up again early this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM
CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 2
AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will persist
through late tonight. Seas will be in the 6 to 10 foot range.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR THE WEST ENTRANCE TO THE
U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
Wind speeds are expected to remain below advisory criterion.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN INLAND
WATERS UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to 5
to 15 knots by late this morning. Expect southwest winds to rise
to 15 to 25 knots early this evening. Waves of 1 to 4 feet will
subside to 2 feet or less later this morning, and then build
back up again early this evening. The highest wind and waves
will be over the Georgia Strait this morning and south of San
Juan Island, bordering the east entrance to the Strait of Juan
de Fuca, this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS FROM
JAMES ISLAND TO POINT GRENVILLE OUT TO 10 NM...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
Wind speeds are expected to remain below advisory criterion.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR THE ADMIRALTY INLET...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
Wind speeds are expected to remain below advisory criterion.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS
FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO JAMES ISLAND OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will persist
through this evening. Seas of 7 to 9 feet will subside to 5 to 7
feet late today or early this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather