WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

823 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WIND AND WAVES...Increasing to West 25 to 40 knots with seas

building to 4 to 7 feet.

* TIMING...Wind speeds are anticipated to rise to gale force between

3 PM and 6 PM PDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots

early this afternoon. Seas will build to 7 to 10 feet with a

dominant period of 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots

early this afternoon. Seas will build to 7 to 10 feet with a

dominant period of 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots

early this afternoon. Seas will build to 7 to 10 feet with a

dominant period of 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots with wind waves

2 to 4 feet. The highest wind and waves will be south of San

Juan Island bordering the eat entrance to the Strait of Juan de

Fuca.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots this

afternoon. Seas of 4 or 5 feet will build to 6 to 8 feet with a

dominant period of 7 or 8 seconds late this afternoon or this

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 25 to 40 knots with seas 4 to 7

feet.

* TIMING...Wind speeds are anticipated to rise to gale force

between 3 PM and 5 PM PDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WIND AND WAVES...Increasing to West 25 to 40 knots with seas

building to 4 to 7 feet.

* TIMING...Wind speeds are anticipated to rise to gale force between

3 PM and 6 PM PDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds 20 to 30 knots with wind waves

3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West or northwest winds will rise to 15 to 25

knots later this afternoon or early this evening. Seas will

build to 6 to 9 feet with a dominant period of 7 to 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West or northwest winds will rise to 15 to 25

knots later this afternoon or early this evening. Seas will

build to 6 to 9 feet with a dominant period of 7 to 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West or northwest winds will rise to 15 to 25

knots later this afternoon or early this evening. Seas will

build to 6 to 9 feet with a dominant period of 7 to 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

