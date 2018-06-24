WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:55 am, Sunday, June 24, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
849 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT
Monday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...west 15 to 25 kt today rising to 25 to 35 kt this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
