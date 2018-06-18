WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

830 AM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE

FUCA FROM 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch,

which is in effect from 6 PM PDT early this evening through late

this evening.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds are anticipated to rise to 25 to

35 knots this evening before easing by midnight. Waves will also

build to 4 to 6 feet this evening before subsiding by midnight.

* TIMING...Gale force winds are expected to be brief or three

hours or less. Winds are anticipated to reach gale force between

8 PM AND 10 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

