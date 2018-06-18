WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

814 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY EVENING...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds may rise to 25 to 35 knots for a

brief time Monday evening. Waves will build to 4 to 6 feet.

* TIMING...Marginal gale force westerly wind may occur between 8

PM and Midnight Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

