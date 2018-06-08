WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 10:23 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
720 AM PDT Fri Jun 8 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 knots.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather