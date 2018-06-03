WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 15 to 30 knots through late tonight.

Wind waves 2 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 15 to 30 knots today and tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots

this evening before subsiding after midnight. Wind waves

increasing to 3 to 5 feet.

