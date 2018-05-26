WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 5:22 am, Saturday, May 26, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
217 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to
midnight PDT tonight.
* WIND...West to northwest 15 to 25 knots.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to
midnight PDT tonight.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 25 knots, strongest south of
the San Juan Islands.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 4 PM this
afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 4 PM this
afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 4 PM this
afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 4 PM this
afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to
midnight PDT tonight.
* WIND...West to northwest 15 to 25 knots.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to
midnight PDT tonight.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 25 knots, strongest south of
the San Juan Islands.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 4 PM this
afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 4 PM this
afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather