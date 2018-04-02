WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

258 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S.

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until midnight PDT tonight. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WIND AND SEAS...Westerly winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to 5

to 15 knots later this morning before rising into the 15 to 30

knot range late this afternoon. Seas will generally be in the 2

to 4 foot range.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S.

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until midnight PDT tonight. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WIND AND SEAS...Westerly winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to 5

to 15 knots later this morning before rising into the 15 to 30

knot range late this afternoon. Seas will generally be in the 2

to 4 foot range.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR THE WEST ENTRANCE TO THE

U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA AND THE NEARSHORE WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO JAMES ISLAND OUT TO 10 NM...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Wind speeds were below 21 knots and is expected to remain so.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS

FROM JAMES ISLAND TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 11 AM PDT

THIS MORNING...

* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to

10 to 15 knots later this morning. Seas of 7 to 11 feet will

also subside this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NEARSHORE WATERS

FROM JAMES ISLAND TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10 NM UNTIL 11 AM PDT

THIS MORNING...

* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to

10 to 15 knots later this morning. Seas of 7 to 11 feet will

also subside this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS

FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL

3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease this

afternoon. Seas of 9 to 12 feet will also subside this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS

FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL

3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease this

afternoon. Seas of 9 to 12 feet will also subside this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS

FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL

3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease this

afternoon. Seas of 9 to 12 feet will also subside this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN INLAND

WATERS UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 10 to 25 knots will become

southerly 5 to 15 knots by noon PDT. Expect winds to rise from

the southwest at 15 to 25 knots late this afternoon. Seas will

generally be 3 feet or less. The highest wind and waves will be

over the U.S. Georgia Strait this morning, and over the south

side of the San Juans later today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR THE WEST ENTRANCE TO THE

U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA AND THE NEARSHORE WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO JAMES ISLAND OUT TO 10 NM...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Wind speeds were below 21 knots and is expected to remain so.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR THE WEST ENTRANCE TO THE

U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA AND THE NEARSHORE WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO JAMES ISLAND OUT TO 10 NM...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Wind speeds were below 21 knots and is expected to remain so.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S.

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until midnight PDT tonight. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WIND AND SEAS...Westerly winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to 5

to 15 knots later this morning before rising into the 15 to 30

knot range late this afternoon. Seas will generally be in the 2

to 4 foot range.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN U.S.

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until midnight PDT tonight. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WIND AND SEAS...Westerly winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease to 5

to 15 knots later this morning before rising into the 15 to 30

knot range late this afternoon. Seas will generally be in the 2

to 4 foot range.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE

GRAYS HARBOR BAR UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* COMBINED SEAS...8 to 10 feet, subsiding to 4 to 6 feet this

afternoon.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough, becoming light this afternoon.

* FIRST EBB...Around 630 AM PDT this morning. The ebb current

will be strong.

* SECOND EBB...Around 7 PM PDT this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Marine Warnings and Forecast