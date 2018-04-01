WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:51 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
847 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...West to northwest wind 15 to 30 knots. Wind
waves building to 2 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...West to northwest wind 15 to 30 knots. Wind
waves building to 2 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds of 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves
building to 2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest wind 15 to 30. Wind waves 2 to 5
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Winds will rise from the northwest at 15 to 30
knots. Wind waves building to 2 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Winds will rise from the northwest at 15 to 30
knots. Wind waves building to 2 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Winds will rise from the northwest at 15 to 30
knots. Wind waves building to 2 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...West wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots this afternoon.
Wind waves building to 2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
* SEAS...2 to 4 feet building to 4 to 6 feet this afternoon.
* WIND...West wind rising to 25 to 40 knots this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
* SEAS...2 to 4 feet building to 4 to 6 feet this afternoon.
* WIND...West wind rising to 25 to 40 knots this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM
TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
* COMBINED SEAS...3 to 5 feet, building to 9 to 11 feet late
tonight.
* BAR CONDITION...Light, becoming rough late tonight.
* FIRST EBB...Around 615 PM PDT, today.
* SECOND EBB...Around 630 AM PDT, Monday. The ebb current will
be strong.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Marine Warnings and Forecast