WA Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A morning shower;46;39;SW;4;85%;65%;1 Bellingham;Cloudy with a shower;47;38;SSE;4;92%;76%;1 Bremerton;Low clouds;48;40;SSW;5;88%;35%;1 Chehalis;Cloudy;47;38;WSW;4;80%;35%;1 Deer Park;Low clouds may break;44;22;SSW;5;87%;36%;1 Eastsound;Cloudy;46;40;SSE;5;90%;54%;1 Ellensburg;Partly sunny;47;34;NW;12;57%;14%;2 Ephrata;Clouds and sun;44;26;WNW;6;64%;4%;2 Everett;Cloudy with a shower;46;41;SE;4;84%;88%;1 Fort Lewis;Low clouds;49;38;SSW;3;78%;34%;1 Friday Harbor;Cloudy;46;41;SW;5;81%;42%;1 Hoquiam;Low clouds;50;41;NW;7;81%;66%;1 Kelso-Longview;Low clouds;49;40;WSW;5;84%;41%;1 Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;47;25;NNW;5;76%;0%;2 Olympia;Cloudy;48;38;SW;3;80%;32%;1 Omak;Partly sunny;40;25;ENE;6;64%;7%;2 Pasco;Partly sunny;57;32;SW;5;58%;10%;2 Port Angeles;Low clouds;48;37;S;4;78%;39%;1 Pullman;Low clouds;42;31;WSW;10;75%;44%;1 Puyallup;Cloudy with a shower;49;39;SSW;4;89%;53%;1 Quillayute;Low clouds;49;35;NW;3;86%;30%;1 Renton;Low clouds;47;41;SSE;4;84%;39%;1 Seattle;Low clouds;47;42;S;5;82%;37%;1 Seattle Boeing;Low clouds;49;41;S;3;81%;40%;1 Shelton;Low clouds;48;37;SW;3;85%;30%;1 Spokane;Low clouds;43;30;SSW;4;73%;38%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Low clouds breaking;42;29;SW;6;79%;35%;1 Spokane Felts;Low clouds;43;30;SSW;4;73%;38%;1 Stampede Pass;Low clouds;33;30;W;5;90%;72%;1 Tacoma;Low clouds;46;38;SW;4;88%;41%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds;47;40;SW;3;84%;35%;1 Vancouver;Low clouds;49;39;W;4;79%;44%;1 Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;48;35;SSW;9;65%;25%;1 Wenatchee;Sun and some clouds;44;31;WNW;5;63%;13%;3 Whidbey Island;A morning shower;49;40;SE;6;82%;55%;1 Yakima;Mostly sunny;52;29;NNW;4;54%;9%;3