Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Fog in the morning;49;34;E;6;68%;2%;2

Bellingham;Areas of morning fog;45;32;ESE;3;70%;4%;1

Bremerton;Areas of morning fog;46;32;SSW;5;75%;2%;2

Chehalis;Freezing fog;47;30;SSE;5;76%;1%;2

Deer Park;Freezing fog;31;20;NE;4;81%;0%;2

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;43;37;SE;2;77%;3%;1

Ellensburg;High clouds, chilly;29;15;E;2;73%;0%;2

Ephrata;Freezing fog;30;19;NNW;6;76%;0%;2

Everett;Fog in the morning;47;33;ESE;6;69%;2%;2

Fort Lewis;Freezing fog;48;29;S;2;70%;2%;2

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;42;36;ESE;4;77%;2%;2

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;50;35;ESE;7;71%;3%;2

Kelso-Longview;Freezing fog;49;31;SSE;6;70%;2%;2

Moses Lake;Freezing fog;32;20;NNE;5;72%;0%;2

Olympia;Areas of morning fog;46;32;SSW;4;72%;2%;2

Omak;Freezing fog;29;18;ESE;4;78%;0%;1

Pasco;Freezing fog;35;23;NNE;3;76%;0%;2

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;45;35;S;2;73%;3%;2

Pullman;Freezing fog;38;25;SE;9;58%;0%;2

Puyallup;Freezing fog;49;29;SSE;3;81%;1%;2

Quillayute;Cloudy;49;34;SSE;3;78%;6%;1

Renton;Fog in the morning;48;32;SE;5;73%;2%;2

Seattle;Fog in the morning;47;33;SSE;6;75%;2%;2

Seattle Boeing;Fog in the morning;49;34;SE;3;66%;2%;2

Shelton;Becoming cloudy;47;31;WSW;3;75%;2%;2

Spokane;Freezing fog;35;23;SE;1;73%;1%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Freezing fog;32;19;S;4;80%;0%;2

Spokane Felts;Freezing fog;35;23;SE;1;73%;1%;2

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;38;24;ESE;3;61%;0%;1

Tacoma;Freezing fog;45;31;S;4;82%;2%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Areas of morning fog;47;33;SSE;3;77%;2%;2

Vancouver;Fog in the morning;47;29;E;4;58%;2%;2

Walla Walla;Freezing fog;32;22;ENE;3;76%;0%;2

Wenatchee;Freezing fog;28;18;NNE;4;82%;0%;2

Whidbey Island;Increasing clouds;45;35;ESE;7;69%;2%;2

Yakima;Freezing fog;32;17;NW;3;75%;0%;2

_____

