WA Forecast for Thursday, September 23, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Not as warm;67;48;NNW;4;74%;42%;2 Bellingham;Clearing, a shower;66;50;SSE;5;83%;61%;2 Bremerton;Some sun, a shower;67;50;NNE;5;73%;41%;2 Chehalis;Some sun, a shower;68;55;NW;5;75%;41%;3 Deer Park;Clouds and sun, nice;72;37;WNW;5;51%;0%;3 Eastsound;Clearing, a shower;64;51;N;3;79%;42%;2 Ellensburg;Breezy;73;47;NW;17;54%;8%;3 Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;NW;8;44%;2%;3 Everett;Not as warm;68;49;NNW;4;72%;42%;2 Fort Lewis;A stray shower;69;49;SW;5;68%;48%;1 Friday Harbor;Clearing, a shower;63;49;SSE;4;78%;61%;2 Hoquiam;A shower or two;64;51;WNW;9;84%;60%;2 Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;70;50;W;4;70%;26%;2 Moses Lake;Nice with some sun;77;43;NW;6;44%;0%;4 Olympia;A shower in places;68;52;WSW;6;74%;51%;1 Omak;Partly sunny, nice;75;47;NNE;6;48%;8%;3 Pasco;Partly sunny;81;49;WNW;6;49%;0%;4 Port Angeles;A shower or two;63;48;WSW;5;77%;58%;1 Pullman;Some sun, pleasant;72;46;WSW;9;39%;0%;3 Puyallup;Some sun, a shower;68;49;NNE;5;67%;41%;2 Quillayute;A shower or two;62;46;N;5;88%;57%;1 Renton;A shower in places;66;50;NNE;5;76%;57%;2 Seattle;A shower in spots;65;52;NNE;5;77%;42%;2 Seattle Boeing;Some sun, a shower;66;53;SE;4;72%;42%;2 Shelton;A shower in places;68;50;WSW;6;76%;41%;2 Spokane;Clouds and sun, nice;73;46;SSW;5;44%;0%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;75;44;W;8;42%;0%;3 Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun, nice;73;46;SSW;5;44%;0%;4 Stampede Pass;A couple of showers;55;43;W;5;78%;70%;4 Tacoma;A shower in spots;67;49;NNE;4;74%;42%;2 Tacoma Narrows;A shower in places;66;50;SW;4;80%;42%;2 Vancouver;Not as warm;74;52;NNW;5;63%;10%;2 Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, nice;76;53;S;9;37%;0%;3 Wenatchee;Some sun, pleasant;74;50;WNW;10;47%;7%;4 Whidbey Island;A stray shower;62;50;WSW;6;76%;51%;2 Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;77;43;NNW;6;52%;4%;4