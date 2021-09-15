Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;68;50;E;5;54%;62%;4

Bellingham;Some brightening;66;52;SSW;4;68%;68%;4

Bremerton;Partly sunny;67;50;WNW;5;59%;60%;4

Chehalis;Mostly sunny;68;52;WSW;5;49%;61%;4

Deer Park;Mainly cloudy;66;35;ENE;5;32%;1%;3

Eastsound;Some brightening;63;52;N;3;71%;71%;4

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;68;43;E;5;36%;11%;4

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;69;48;ENE;6;27%;4%;4

Everett;Partly sunny;67;52;SE;5;55%;63%;4

Fort Lewis;Turning cloudy;68;50;ENE;6;53%;60%;4

Friday Harbor;Some brightening;65;51;SSW;4;59%;69%;4

Hoquiam;Sun and clouds;65;53;NNE;6;66%;77%;4

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;72;51;N;4;54%;57%;4

Moses Lake;Sunshine;69;48;ENE;5;31%;3%;4

Olympia;Increasing clouds;69;48;NE;6;59%;63%;4

Omak;Mostly cloudy;70;49;ESE;7;32%;14%;3

Pasco;Sunlit and nice;72;42;N;3;39%;0%;4

Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;62;50;WSW;4;61%;84%;4

Pullman;Brilliant sunshine;65;42;E;5;32%;1%;5

Puyallup;Thickening clouds;69;53;SSE;5;53%;58%;4

Quillayute;Clouds and sun;63;49;E;5;71%;83%;4

Renton;Partly sunny;67;53;E;5;57%;58%;4

Seattle;Partly sunny;65;53;NE;5;55%;59%;4

Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;67;54;NE;5;59%;59%;4

Shelton;Periods of sun;69;50;SW;6;56%;64%;4

Spokane;Mostly sunny;68;43;E;2;33%;2%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;68;42;E;4;30%;1%;4

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;68;43;E;2;33%;2%;4

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, warmer;58;44;E;3;48%;3%;5

Tacoma;Variable clouds;65;52;WSW;5;57%;60%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Variable cloudiness;64;51;NE;5;65%;60%;4

Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;N;5;45%;21%;5

Walla Walla;Abundant sunshine;69;49;ESE;6;33%;0%;5

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;68;49;S;6;34%;12%;4

Whidbey Island;High clouds;63;53;N;5;69%;66%;4

Yakima;Mostly sunny, nice;68;43;NW;4;39%;7%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather