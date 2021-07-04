WA Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny;78;55;NNW;6;49%;2%;9 Bellingham;Partly sunny;74;58;SSE;9;65%;4%;9 Bremerton;Partly sunny;79;55;NE;5;58%;2%;9 Chehalis;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;NW;5;56%;0%;9 Deer Park;Sunny and hot;94;56;ENE;6;23%;0%;9 Eastsound;Partly sunny;72;57;SE;8;70%;4%;9 Ellensburg;Hot, turning windy;92;62;NW;14;29%;0%;9 Ephrata;Sunshine, very hot;97;68;NW;8;25%;0%;9 Everett;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;NNW;6;52%;2%;9 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, nice;79;53;WSW;5;61%;3%;9 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;S;6;73%;2%;9 Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;67;56;WNW;10;78%;12%;9 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;80;55;NW;4;64%;5%;9 Moses Lake;Sunny and very hot;98;63;WNW;7;23%;0%;9 Olympia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;51;SW;5;67%;4%;9 Omak;Sunny and very hot;98;68;NNW;9;24%;3%;9 Pasco;Sunshine, very hot;100;61;NW;8;28%;0%;9 Port Angeles;Sunshine, pleasant;70;53;W;8;65%;4%;9 Pullman;Sunny and very warm;89;58;S;6;25%;0%;9 Puyallup;Mostly sunny;81;56;NW;5;52%;2%;9 Quillayute;Low clouds;66;54;NW;7;78%;14%;5 Renton;Mostly sunny;81;60;NNE;6;53%;3%;9 Seattle;Partly sunny;77;58;NNE;6;56%;2%;9 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;79;60;N;5;62%;3%;9 Shelton;Partly sunny;77;53;WSW;8;66%;4%;9 Spokane;Sunny and hot;95;63;SSE;7;24%;2%;9 Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and hot;94;61;SSW;9;24%;0%;9 Spokane Felts;Sunny and hot;95;63;SSE;7;24%;2%;9 Stampede Pass;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;W;5;57%;1%;9 Tacoma;Partly sunny;77;53;NW;6;59%;3%;9 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;W;5;71%;3%;9 Vancouver;Sunshine;84;58;NNW;7;44%;4%;9 Walla Walla;Sunshine, very hot;97;68;S;10;16%;0%;9 Wenatchee;Sunny and very hot;96;67;WNW;9;28%;0%;9 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;54;WSW;7;71%;3%;9 Yakima;Sunshine, very hot;98;62;NNW;4;25%;0%;9 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather