WA Forecast for Monday, June 14, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cloudy with showers;70;57;E;6;50%;89%;2

Bellingham;A couple of showers;69;56;S;6;79%;86%;3

Bremerton;Cloudy with showers;68;56;S;6;76%;90%;2

Chehalis;Periods of rain;67;56;E;5;87%;90%;2

Deer Park;Partly sunny, warmer;86;54;WNW;6;38%;33%;9

Eastsound;A couple of showers;65;55;N;6;84%;86%;2

Ellensburg;Sun and clouds;80;58;WNW;9;51%;73%;8

Ephrata;Clouds and sun;86;64;WNW;8;35%;50%;9

Everett;A couple of showers;70;57;E;6;58%;88%;2

Fort Lewis;Cloudy with showers;66;54;WSW;5;86%;94%;2

Friday Harbor;A couple of showers;65;53;ENE;6;75%;86%;2

Hoquiam;Periods of rain;64;55;SSE;9;89%;88%;2

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy with showers;68;58;N;4;88%;96%;2

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;90;65;WNW;7;32%;47%;8

Olympia;Rain, not as warm;66;55;SW;4;87%;88%;2

Omak;A couple of showers;83;62;N;6;46%;84%;7

Pasco;Partly sunny and hot;94;65;WNW;5;35%;21%;9

Port Angeles;A couple of showers;63;53;W;4;83%;88%;2

Pullman;Partly sunny;87;58;NNW;6;39%;18%;10

Puyallup;Cloudy with showers;69;56;SSW;5;79%;92%;2

Quillayute;A bit of rain;64;53;S;9;85%;84%;2

Renton;Cloudy with showers;69;58;S;6;69%;90%;2

Seattle;Cloudy with showers;67;58;S;6;75%;94%;2

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy with showers;68;58;SW;5;84%;90%;2

Shelton;Cloudy with showers;65;53;WSW;5;91%;91%;2

Spokane;Very warm;89;61;NNW;4;38%;43%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;87;58;NNW;5;38%;30%;9

Spokane Felts;Very warm;89;61;NNW;4;38%;43%;9

Stampede Pass;Cloudy with showers;59;48;SSE;2;88%;95%;3

Tacoma;Cloudy with showers;66;54;SSW;5;80%;93%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy with showers;64;54;WSW;4;96%;91%;2

Vancouver;A couple of showers;71;61;S;5;75%;87%;2

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, warm;91;62;SW;7;34%;14%;9

Wenatchee;Sunny intervals;81;62;WNW;8;49%;70%;8

Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;66;56;WSW;11;79%;85%;2

Yakima;Clouds and sun;85;62;NNW;6;41%;72%;9

