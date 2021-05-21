WA Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Clouds and sun;72;47;ENE;6;43%;27%;8 Bellingham;Partly sunny;68;52;SSE;6;60%;12%;8 Bremerton;Clouds and sun;75;50;SSW;5;51%;36%;8 Chehalis;Partly sunny;70;51;WSW;5;57%;27%;8 Deer Park;A passing shower;68;35;ENE;9;42%;80%;8 Eastsound;Partly sunny;63;52;SSE;4;72%;30%;7 Ellensburg;A passing shower;69;45;NW;10;40%;66%;6 Ephrata;A passing shower;69;47;WSW;12;32%;66%;5 Everett;Clouds and sun;71;49;ENE;6;48%;36%;8 Fort Lewis;Periods of sun;72;50;SSW;5;58%;30%;8 Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;65;48;SW;5;62%;10%;8 Hoquiam;Breezy in the p.m.;58;49;W;10;85%;33%;4 Kelso-Longview;Sun and clouds;70;52;W;6;65%;37%;9 Moses Lake;A shower;70;44;SW;9;38%;65%;5 Olympia;Clouds and sun;71;49;SSW;6;60%;31%;8 Omak;Partly sunny;74;48;E;10;30%;42%;8 Pasco;A passing shower;65;44;SSW;8;47%;61%;4 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;63;47;WSW;7;61%;15%;8 Pullman;Spotty showers;61;38;WNW;8;52%;82%;4 Puyallup;Periods of sun;75;50;SW;5;49%;30%;8 Quillayute;Partly sunny;60;47;WSW;6;76%;44%;3 Renton;Partly sunny;74;53;SSW;6;48%;29%;8 Seattle;Partly sunny;72;53;SSE;6;50%;36%;8 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;72;53;S;5;55%;36%;8 Shelton;Partly sunny;70;49;WSW;9;63%;44%;8 Spokane;A passing shower;69;43;ENE;8;38%;80%;8 Spokane Fairchild;A passing shower;66;40;WNW;12;39%;80%;4 Spokane Felts;A passing shower;69;43;ENE;8;38%;80%;8 Stampede Pass;A passing shower;56;38;NW;4;61%;66%;9 Tacoma;Partly sunny;72;51;SW;6;53%;37%;8 Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;69;50;SSW;5;64%;37%;8 Vancouver;Clouds and sun;73;51;N;4;52%;31%;9 Walla Walla;Spotty showers;58;43;SSW;5;64%;82%;4 Wenatchee;A passing shower;69;49;WNW;10;37%;66%;5 Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;59;51;WSW;8;75%;12%;8 Yakima;A passing shower;68;43;SE;9;37%;66%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather