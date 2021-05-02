Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Spotty showers;57;46;SE;7;54%;83%;2

Bellingham;Spotty showers;57;47;SSE;7;64%;76%;2

Bremerton;Spotty showers;59;46;SSE;8;70%;72%;2

Chehalis;Cooler with a shower;56;45;SSW;5;70%;66%;2

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;65;36;SSW;9;43%;35%;3

Eastsound;Spotty showers;56;47;SSE;5;73%;69%;2

Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;63;45;NW;15;39%;23%;4

Ephrata;Clouds and sun;68;43;WNW;8;32%;4%;5

Everett;Spotty showers;57;47;ESE;7;59%;69%;2

Fort Lewis;A shower, cooler;57;43;SSW;6;66%;66%;2

Friday Harbor;Cloudy with a shower;55;46;SW;5;74%;67%;2

Hoquiam;Spotty showers;54;45;NW;10;90%;68%;2

Kelso-Longview;Cooler;59;46;W;3;71%;69%;2

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun, nice;72;42;WNW;8;35%;2%;5

Olympia;Cooler with a shower;57;42;SW;6;67%;54%;2

Omak;Mostly cloudy;66;41;NNW;7;36%;19%;2

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;74;44;NW;9;32%;4%;5

Port Angeles;Spotty showers;53;42;WNW;4;75%;68%;2

Pullman;Becoming cloudy;63;42;ESE;8;37%;35%;8

Puyallup;A few showers;59;46;SSW;5;69%;79%;2

Quillayute;Showers around;55;43;NW;8;79%;66%;2

Renton;Spotty showers;57;48;S;6;66%;82%;2

Seattle;A shower in the p.m.;56;48;SSE;7;70%;80%;2

Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;56;48;ESE;7;65%;82%;2

Shelton;Cooler with a shower;56;43;WSW;8;78%;64%;2

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;66;43;SSW;8;35%;34%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;64;37;WSW;11;38%;25%;4

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;66;43;SSW;8;35%;34%;3

Stampede Pass;A shower in the p.m.;46;34;W;4;68%;82%;3

Tacoma;A shower, cooler;56;46;SW;7;74%;66%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;54;45;SSW;7;72%;69%;2

Vancouver;Cloudy;63;47;NNW;4;55%;44%;2

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;67;48;SW;11;34%;54%;7

Wenatchee;Breezy in the p.m.;66;46;WNW;9;35%;18%;4

Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;56;47;SSE;7;73%;69%;2

Yakima;Sun and clouds, nice;69;40;WNW;6;34%;17%;4

