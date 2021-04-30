WA Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy with a shower;59;39;ESE;7;58%;70%;2 Bellingham;Cloudy with a shower;61;44;SSE;8;59%;63%;3 Bremerton;Clearing, a shower;60;42;E;5;69%;64%;3 Chehalis;Clearing, a shower;61;42;WSW;5;59%;57%;3 Deer Park;Mostly sunny, nice;68;37;NW;10;41%;22%;7 Eastsound;Cloudy with a shower;59;46;WSW;5;67%;63%;4 Ellensburg;Windy;63;41;NW;23;40%;12%;7 Ephrata;Windy in the p.m.;70;42;WNW;16;28%;3%;7 Everett;A passing shower;58;40;NNW;6;58%;68%;2 Fort Lewis;Clearing, a shower;62;39;SSW;7;64%;60%;3 Friday Harbor;Cloudy with a shower;60;43;WSW;6;64%;60%;3 Hoquiam;A shower;55;42;NW;10;81%;58%;2 Kelso-Longview;An afternoon shower;61;43;WNW;5;72%;65%;3 Moses Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;74;42;NW;12;29%;7%;7 Olympia;Clearing, a shower;62;37;SW;7;60%;59%;3 Omak;Breezy in the p.m.;70;40;NNW;10;30%;14%;7 Pasco;Breezy in the p.m.;77;42;NW;10;35%;3%;7 Port Angeles;Cloudy with a shower;55;41;WSW;11;67%;59%;3 Pullman;Breezy;65;38;W;15;43%;11%;7 Puyallup;Clearing, a shower;62;40;S;5;66%;65%;3 Quillayute;Spotty showers;56;41;NW;7;72%;69%;2 Renton;A shower;59;44;ESE;6;62%;67%;3 Seattle;Clearing, a shower;57;44;E;6;67%;65%;3 Seattle Boeing;A shower;59;46;ENE;5;66%;65%;2 Shelton;A passing shower;61;39;WSW;9;67%;63%;3 Spokane;Mostly sunny;68;42;WSW;11;36%;33%;7 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy in the p.m.;67;38;W;14;37%;12%;7 Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;68;42;WSW;11;36%;33%;7 Stampede Pass;A shower;44;30;W;6;80%;84%;6 Tacoma;Clearing, a shower;60;41;S;6;67%;65%;3 Tacoma Narrows;Clearing, a shower;59;42;SW;6;64%;66%;3 Vancouver;An afternoon shower;63;42;NNW;6;64%;50%;3 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;70;45;WSW;12;42%;27%;7 Wenatchee;Increasingly windy;67;44;WNW;16;32%;13%;7 Whidbey Island;Cloudy with a shower;57;46;W;11;69%;66%;2 Yakima;Breezy in the p.m.;71;38;WNW;10;35%;6%;7 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather