Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of rain;44;37;SE;7;78%;90%;0

Bellingham;Periods of rain;43;39;ESE;6;81%;90%;0

Bremerton;Periods of rain;44;37;S;6;89%;83%;0

Chehalis;Periods of rain;43;36;S;6;91%;83%;0

Deer Park;Morning flurries;31;23;ENE;4;83%;90%;0

Eastsound;Occasional rain;45;41;SE;7;82%;87%;0

Ellensburg;A few flurries;34;24;NNW;3;81%;80%;0

Ephrata;A snow shower;34;25;W;5;88%;85%;0

Everett;Cloudy, p.m. rain;44;39;SE;8;77%;88%;0

Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;46;38;SSW;4;100%;84%;0

Friday Harbor;A touch of rain;44;39;SSE;8;82%;84%;0

Hoquiam;Rain at times;47;40;WSW;8;91%;88%;0

Kelso-Longview;A little rain;44;39;SSE;8;93%;83%;0

Moses Lake;Snow;34;25;W;5;83%;82%;0

Olympia;A little rain;44;38;S;6;92%;83%;0

Omak;A bit of a.m. snow;33;26;SSE;3;87%;82%;0

Pasco;A bit of a.m. snow;36;29;SE;4;90%;78%;1

Port Angeles;A bit of rain;44;38;SSW;3;88%;81%;0

Pullman;Morning flurries;33;28;S;12;80%;87%;0

Puyallup;Periods of rain;46;37;S;5;93%;84%;0

Quillayute;Periods of rain;46;39;SW;6;67%;90%;0

Renton;Periods of rain;46;39;S;6;80%;86%;0

Seattle;Periods of rain;46;40;S;6;78%;84%;0

Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;45;41;SSW;5;85%;86%;0

Shelton;Occasional rain;44;38;SW;2;98%;85%;0

Spokane;Morning flurries;34;29;N;2;87%;90%;0

Spokane Fairchild;Morning flurries;31;25;SW;5;99%;90%;0

Spokane Felts;Morning flurries;34;29;N;2;87%;90%;0

Stampede Pass;Snow;29;27;SW;4;91%;94%;0

Tacoma;Periods of rain;45;40;SSW;5;90%;80%;0

Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;44;40;SSW;4;89%;84%;0

Vancouver;Periods of rain;43;38;SSW;5;83%;88%;0

Walla Walla;Rain and snow shower;34;29;S;4;89%;88%;0

Wenatchee;Snow;31;25;NNE;3;92%;81%;0

Whidbey Island;Cloudy, p.m. rain;47;42;ESE;14;75%;81%;0

Yakima;A little a.m. snow;35;24;WSW;2;86%;62%;0

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather