WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A little rain;47;36;E;5;80%;70%;0
Bellingham;Cloudy with a shower;48;39;N;6;80%;67%;0
Bremerton;A little rain;48;36;N;6;84%;66%;0
Chehalis;A little rain;45;37;SSW;5;89%;82%;1
Deer Park;A snow shower;40;25;W;7;79%;67%;1
Eastsound;A bit of rain;48;41;NW;4;86%;69%;0
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;44;32;WSW;7;75%;33%;1
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;45;27;NNW;6;72%;10%;1
Everett;A little rain;47;38;SE;6;79%;67%;0
Fort Lewis;A touch of rain;48;40;SW;8;100%;67%;1
Friday Harbor;A little a.m. rain;48;37;NNE;5;85%;66%;0
Hoquiam;A little rain;49;41;NW;10;89%;64%;1
Kelso-Longview;Occasional rain;49;40;SW;6;91%;76%;1
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;47;26;W;8;63%;5%;1
Olympia;Occasional rain;48;39;WSW;7;90%;71%;0
Omak;Mostly cloudy;40;26;ENE;4;77%;17%;1
Pasco;Periods of sun;52;33;SW;12;64%;18%;1
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;48;37;SSW;3;84%;78%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny;40;33;SW;12;81%;38%;1
Puyallup;A touch of rain;49;39;SSW;6;87%;74%;1
Quillayute;Occasional rain;49;38;ESE;5;77%;72%;0
Renton;A bit of rain;50;41;NNE;5;80%;76%;0
Seattle;A little a.m. rain;49;42;N;6;77%;66%;0
Seattle Boeing;A little rain;49;42;WSW;7;83%;73%;0
Shelton;A little rain;48;37;W;6;93%;66%;0
Spokane;A snow shower;42;31;S;7;81%;68%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;40;27;SW;11;96%;28%;1
Spokane Felts;A snow shower;42;31;S;7;81%;68%;1
Stampede Pass;Periods of wet snow;33;30;W;4;98%;84%;1
Tacoma;Occasional rain;48;42;NNE;6;84%;74%;1
Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;47;41;SW;9;85%;73%;1
Vancouver;A little rain;50;39;W;6;84%;84%;1
Walla Walla;Spotty showers;46;38;S;11;70%;76%;1
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;42;29;WNW;5;82%;27%;1
Whidbey Island;A little rain;50;41;N;8;79%;67%;1
Yakima;A shower in the p.m.;48;26;NNW;3;67%;59%;2
_____
