WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Lots of sun, nice;77;53;WNW;5;60%;5%;7
Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;74;57;SSE;6;66%;7%;7
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;80;54;E;5;54%;4%;7
Chehalis;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;WSW;5;47%;2%;7
Deer Park;Sunny and nice;88;53;S;6;34%;3%;7
Eastsound;Partly sunny, nice;71;56;S;6;74%;7%;7
Ellensburg;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;NW;15;35%;0%;7
Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;WNW;9;30%;0%;7
Everett;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;NNW;5;60%;5%;7
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;82;52;SW;5;66%;5%;7
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;71;54;SW;6;70%;6%;7
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;68;54;WNW;13;78%;5%;5
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;82;53;WNW;7;58%;5%;7
Moses Lake;Sunny and very warm;95;61;WNW;7;28%;0%;7
Olympia;Mostly sunny;81;50;SW;5;54%;5%;7
Omak;Sunny and very warm;95;57;NW;8;27%;2%;7
Pasco;Sunny and hot;97;59;NW;6;30%;0%;7
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;68;49;W;8;73%;5%;7
Pullman;Sunny and nice;86;54;SSE;5;31%;1%;7
Puyallup;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;WNW;5;48%;3%;7
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;68;50;W;8;76%;5%;3
Renton;Plenty of sun;81;57;NNE;5;53%;5%;7
Seattle;Mostly sunny;78;56;NNE;5;55%;3%;7
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;79;58;NNE;6;53%;5%;7
Shelton;Mostly sunny;81;52;SW;9;58%;4%;7
Spokane;Sunny and pleasant;90;61;S;6;30%;3%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Nice with sunshine;88;55;SSW;9;27%;3%;7
Spokane Felts;Sunny and pleasant;90;61;S;6;30%;3%;7
Stampede Pass;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;W;5;54%;7%;7
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;80;55;WNW;5;54%;5%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;WSW;4;59%;5%;7
Vancouver;Plenty of sun;88;55;NNW;6;43%;5%;7
Walla Walla;Plenty of sun;93;64;S;6;24%;0%;7
Wenatchee;Sunny and very warm;92;64;WNW;9;32%;0%;7
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, nice;68;54;W;8;73%;5%;7
Yakima;Sunny and very warm;95;57;N;5;29%;0%;7
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather