WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun, nice;81;56;WNW;6;53%;14%;7
Bellingham;Not as warm;75;57;SSE;11;61%;21%;7
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;82;57;SSW;7;55%;7%;6
Chehalis;Periods of sun, nice;83;55;WNW;5;44%;6%;8
Deer Park;Very hot;101;60;ENE;7;27%;2%;8
Eastsound;Periods of sun;74;56;SW;11;70%;17%;7
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;101;66;NW;11;26%;0%;8
Ephrata;Very hot;105;67;WNW;11;18%;0%;8
Everett;Partly sunny;82;56;N;6;53%;12%;8
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;81;55;SSW;9;67%;5%;6
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;73;55;SW;8;68%;15%;6
Hoquiam;Cooler;65;56;SW;10;85%;4%;3
Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;81;57;WNW;6;59%;3%;8
Moses Lake;Very hot;106;66;W;8;18%;0%;8
Olympia;Not as warm;80;52;SW;9;57%;5%;6
Omak;Very hot;108;70;WSW;11;19%;6%;8
Pasco;Very hot;107;67;WNW;8;26%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Clouds limiting sun;69;53;WNW;10;69%;12%;6
Pullman;Very hot;99;61;W;7;28%;2%;8
Puyallup;Clouds limiting sun;85;56;WSW;6;51%;6%;6
Quillayute;Cloudy, not as warm;67;55;SSE;5;78%;44%;2
Renton;Mostly cloudy;84;59;SW;7;53%;7%;6
Seattle;Clouds and sun, nice;82;59;SSW;7;54%;6%;8
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;82;60;S;8;49%;7%;6
Shelton;Cooler;78;56;WSW;14;63%;7%;6
Spokane;Very hot;104;66;SSE;6;26%;2%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Very hot;103;62;SW;9;24%;3%;8
Spokane Felts;Very hot;104;66;SSE;6;26%;2%;8
Stampede Pass;Not as warm;80;54;W;6;45%;5%;8
Tacoma;Clouds limiting sun;80;57;SW;8;58%;6%;6
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;77;56;SSW;9;58%;6%;6
Vancouver;Increasing clouds;87;58;NNW;5;49%;3%;8
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;103;70;S;8;22%;0%;8
Wenatchee;Very hot;104;73;WNW;9;23%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Periods of sun;69;55;W;11;67%;15%;7
Yakima;Very hot;105;66;N;8;23%;0%;8
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather