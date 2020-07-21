WA Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Rain and drizzle;71;56;W;4;61%;78%;2

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;71;58;SSE;9;71%;38%;2

Bremerton;Not as warm;74;55;SSW;6;69%;36%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;WSW;5;59%;27%;8

Deer Park;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;S;7;40%;14%;8

Eastsound;Periods of sun, nice;71;57;SSW;7;74%;66%;4

Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;90;60;NW;17;36%;2%;9

Ephrata;Sunny and hot;95;64;WNW;9;30%;4%;8

Everett;Not as warm;72;56;NW;4;67%;67%;2

Fort Lewis;Some sun, pleasant;75;53;SW;8;81%;19%;8

Friday Harbor;Some sun;68;54;SSW;6;75%;36%;5

Hoquiam;Rather cloudy;65;55;WNW;10;81%;58%;2

Kelso-Longview;Low clouds may break;74;57;WNW;6;68%;30%;6

Moses Lake;Sunny and hot;98;63;WNW;7;31%;5%;8

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;73;56;SW;8;64%;22%;5

Omak;Sunny and hot;97;64;WSW;9;28%;10%;8

Pasco;Mostly sunny and hot;100;64;WNW;8;31%;16%;9

Port Angeles;Clouds and sun, nice;66;53;W;7;73%;26%;4

Pullman;Mostly sunny;89;59;SW;7;37%;31%;9

Puyallup;Not as warm;76;57;SW;6;66%;18%;8

Quillayute;Low clouds;64;52;WNW;6;82%;44%;2

Renton;Not as warm;75;58;SW;6;64%;36%;6

Seattle;Not as warm;74;58;SW;6;68%;35%;6

Seattle Boeing;Not as warm;74;59;WSW;6;66%;36%;6

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;73;53;WSW;11;69%;26%;3

Spokane;Mostly sunny;94;65;S;8;33%;20%;8

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, warm;92;59;SSW;11;35%;17%;8

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;94;65;S;8;33%;20%;8

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, nice;68;48;W;6;67%;10%;9

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;73;55;WSW;6;68%;36%;6

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;72;55;SW;7;70%;36%;6

Vancouver;Sun and some clouds;79;57;NNW;5;62%;13%;9

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;SSW;10;27%;31%;9

Wenatchee;Sunny and very warm;93;65;WNW;12;32%;3%;8

Whidbey Island;Areas of low clouds;66;55;WSW;8;73%;35%;2

Yakima;Hot with sunshine;95;59;N;6;32%;1%;9

