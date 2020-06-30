WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A shower or two;63;53;S;6;50%;86%;2
Bellingham;A morning shower;63;53;SSW;10;77%;81%;2
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;66;52;SSW;7;68%;44%;2
Chehalis;A shower in the a.m.;65;53;SSW;6;63%;66%;2
Deer Park;Some sun, a shower;61;48;SSW;8;78%;67%;6
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;65;53;SW;9;76%;44%;3
Ellensburg;Windy;69;51;NW;22;47%;34%;9
Ephrata;Clouds and sun;73;52;W;11;44%;33%;5
Everett;A morning shower;65;53;S;7;58%;72%;2
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;66;53;SSW;11;85%;44%;2
Friday Harbor;Low clouds may break;62;52;SW;7;80%;44%;3
Hoquiam;Occasional rain;61;54;W;13;81%;77%;2
Kelso-Longview;A little rain;64;53;W;7;77%;69%;3
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;W;8;45%;32%;7
Olympia;A thick cloud cover;65;52;SW;11;69%;65%;2
Omak;An afternoon shower;69;54;S;9;53%;60%;3
Pasco;Mostly sunny;78;54;SW;15;40%;10%;8
Port Angeles;Areas of low clouds;62;51;WNW;5;73%;42%;3
Pullman;Partly sunny;61;47;SSW;13;64%;39%;7
Puyallup;Cloudy;66;53;SW;7;70%;44%;2
Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;62;51;W;7;79%;74%;2
Renton;Mostly cloudy;66;54;SSW;8;67%;44%;3
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;65;54;SSW;8;72%;44%;3
Seattle Boeing;Rather cloudy;67;56;SSW;11;63%;44%;3
Shelton;Cloudy;65;51;WSW;12;71%;44%;2
Spokane;Sunshine and cooler;61;50;S;11;70%;44%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;62;46;WSW;14;73%;44%;7
Spokane Felts;Sunshine and cooler;61;50;S;11;70%;44%;6
Stampede Pass;Rain and drizzle;51;42;WNW;7;87%;78%;6
Tacoma;Cloudy;64;53;SW;8;73%;44%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;65;52;SSW;11;71%;44%;2
Vancouver;A bit of rain;65;54;WSW;6;71%;67%;3
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;53;SSW;16;43%;16%;9
Wenatchee;Partial sunshine;73;53;W;15;42%;36%;6
Whidbey Island;A thick cloud cover;64;54;WSW;8;73%;75%;2
Yakima;Nice with sunshine;75;48;NNW;10;38%;15%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather