WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A passing shower;72;55;NW;5;58%;60%;2
Bellingham;Spotty showers;70;55;SE;7;76%;67%;4
Bremerton;Spotty showers;71;54;NE;5;71%;66%;2
Chehalis;Spotty showers;76;57;WNW;5;66%;61%;4
Deer Park;Clouds and sun;84;54;NNW;7;49%;43%;7
Eastsound;Spotty showers;70;56;SE;4;80%;64%;4
Ellensburg;Windy;82;59;NW;20;45%;22%;8
Ephrata;Clouds and sun;90;66;NW;11;33%;15%;9
Everett;Spotty showers;72;54;N;4;67%;64%;2
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;75;57;N;6;85%;65%;2
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;68;53;W;6;78%;64%;3
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;69;55;WNW;10;79%;63%;3
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;76;59;WNW;6;71%;63%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny and hot;92;65;NW;9;32%;14%;8
Olympia;Spotty showers;76;59;NNW;7;67%;66%;2
Omak;Clouds and sun;87;59;NNW;9;36%;16%;8
Pasco;Clouds and sun, warm;95;60;NW;7;34%;22%;8
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;67;53;WSW;8;81%;63%;3
Pullman;Periods of sun;82;56;W;8;50%;36%;8
Puyallup;Spotty showers;74;56;NNW;5;69%;65%;2
Quillayute;Spotty showers;67;52;N;6;82%;63%;2
Renton;Spotty showers;72;57;NNE;5;71%;66%;2
Seattle;Spotty showers;71;57;NNE;5;72%;65%;2
Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;74;59;N;5;68%;66%;2
Shelton;Spotty showers;74;54;W;8;73%;64%;3
Spokane;Sun and clouds;85;58;N;7;43%;44%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Periods of sun;83;57;N;9;47%;33%;9
Spokane Felts;Sun and clouds;85;58;N;7;43%;44%;6
Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;61;49;W;6;78%;61%;8
Tacoma;Spotty showers;72;56;N;6;71%;67%;2
Tacoma Narrows;A passing shower;72;57;NNE;5;75%;61%;2
Vancouver;Not as warm;78;58;NNW;5;62%;33%;3
Walla Walla;Periods of sun;89;61;SSW;8;36%;32%;8
Wenatchee;Not as hot;88;62;WNW;15;35%;17%;9
Whidbey Island;A shower;66;54;W;7;81%;60%;2
Yakima;Not as hot;89;58;NNW;10;37%;22%;8
_____
