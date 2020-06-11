WA Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Spotty showers;62;48;S;5;62%;93%;2

Bellingham;Spotty showers;62;52;S;6;79%;88%;2

Bremerton;Spotty showers;63;47;SSW;6;77%;88%;2

Chehalis;Cloudy;63;47;SW;4;79%;66%;3

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;77;52;WSW;7;63%;70%;5

Eastsound;Spotty showers;62;51;SW;5;83%;85%;2

Ellensburg;A t-storm in spots;72;51;NW;14;53%;73%;3

Ephrata;A t-storm in spots;77;57;WNW;9;52%;73%;5

Everett;Spotty showers;63;50;SSW;6;65%;88%;2

Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;63;49;SW;6;93%;86%;3

Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;60;49;SSW;6;81%;85%;2

Hoquiam;Spotty showers;60;51;WSW;9;80%;83%;3

Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;63;50;WNW;4;81%;86%;2

Moses Lake;A t-storm in spots;82;55;NW;8;47%;73%;5

Olympia;Spotty showers;64;48;SW;6;78%;87%;2

Omak;A t-storm in spots;78;54;N;9;59%;73%;3

Pasco;A t-storm in spots;85;57;W;9;48%;73%;5

Port Angeles;Spotty showers;60;47;WNW;6;77%;86%;3

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;76;48;W;7;60%;77%;5

Puyallup;Spotty showers;64;48;SW;5;77%;85%;2

Quillayute;Spotty showers;59;46;S;5;82%;85%;3

Renton;Spotty showers;64;50;SW;6;74%;86%;2

Seattle;Spotty showers;63;50;SSW;6;75%;87%;2

Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;65;53;SSW;5;74%;86%;2

Shelton;Showers around;64;49;WSW;9;78%;88%;3

Spokane;Rather cloudy;80;53;WSW;5;54%;71%;5

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;77;49;W;8;64%;68%;5

Spokane Felts;Rather cloudy;80;53;WSW;5;54%;71%;5

Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;51;39;WNW;5;84%;82%;3

Tacoma;Spotty showers;61;48;SW;6;77%;87%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A few showers;61;48;SW;6;82%;85%;2

Vancouver;Spotty showers;63;51;W;5;71%;90%;3

Walla Walla;A t-storm in spots;79;52;S;8;51%;75%;5

Wenatchee;A t-storm in spots;76;55;WNW;10;51%;73%;3

Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;62;51;WSW;6;78%;89%;2

Yakima;A t-storm in spots;77;52;NNW;9;47%;73%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather