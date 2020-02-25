WA Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cloudy;51;39;ESE;5;77%;66%;1

Bellingham;Cloudy;51;42;SSE;4;80%;66%;1

Bremerton;Cloudy;52;38;SSE;4;83%;42%;1

Chehalis;Mainly cloudy;53;37;WNW;3;77%;44%;2

Deer Park;Cloudy;44;27;NE;4;75%;30%;1

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;49;41;S;2;88%;66%;1

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;53;32;WNW;12;62%;12%;3

Ephrata;Sun and some clouds;48;30;WNW;5;68%;4%;3

Everett;Cloudy;52;39;SE;4;76%;44%;1

Fort Lewis;A thick cloud cover;52;35;S;2;93%;38%;1

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;49;41;S;5;84%;66%;1

Hoquiam;A thick cloud cover;51;38;ESE;5;91%;41%;1

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;56;36;N;3;77%;33%;1

Moses Lake;Some sun;51;31;N;5;61%;2%;3

Olympia;Rather cloudy;53;35;SSW;3;77%;38%;1

Omak;Periods of sun;49;29;ESE;4;62%;10%;2

Pasco;Partly sunny;59;30;S;3;59%;4%;3

Port Angeles;Cloudy;50;37;SSW;3;84%;66%;1

Pullman;A little snow;46;32;S;8;73%;58%;1

Puyallup;Cloudy;53;36;SE;4;84%;38%;1

Quillayute;Cloudy;50;37;SSE;2;88%;67%;1

Renton;Cloudy;53;39;SE;5;76%;39%;1

Seattle;Cloudy;52;41;SE;4;77%;39%;1

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;52;40;SSE;2;75%;41%;1

Shelton;Cloudy;52;36;SW;3;82%;40%;1

Spokane;Rather cloudy;49;32;S;3;64%;30%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;47;30;SSW;6;76%;14%;1

Spokane Felts;Rather cloudy;49;32;S;3;64%;30%;1

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;36;30;W;4;94%;32%;2

Tacoma;Cloudy;50;38;SSE;4;82%;39%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;50;39;SSW;2;83%;39%;1

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;56;34;NNW;4;69%;21%;1

Walla Walla;Clearing;56;37;S;7;60%;11%;1

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;53;32;WNW;7;60%;10%;3

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;43;SSE;6;72%;66%;1

Yakima;Partial sunshine;59;27;NNW;4;54%;7%;3

