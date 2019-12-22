WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, December 23, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;44;31;ESE;6;78%;63%;1
Bellingham;Partly sunny;43;33;E;4;78%;44%;1
Bremerton;A morning shower;44;32;SSE;5;84%;47%;1
Chehalis;A morning shower;46;32;SSE;5;79%;41%;2
Deer Park;A little a.m. snow;37;26;SSE;7;94%;67%;0
Eastsound;A shower in the a.m.;45;38;ESE;3;84%;67%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;37;23;WNW;6;76%;21%;1
Ephrata;Periods of sun;40;26;N;4;84%;30%;1
Everett;A morning shower;44;32;ESE;6;76%;55%;1
Fort Lewis;A morning shower;46;30;SE;4;95%;47%;1
Friday Harbor;A shower in the a.m.;44;37;SE;5;76%;66%;1
Hoquiam;A shower in the a.m.;47;35;ESE;4;92%;63%;1
Kelso-Longview;A morning shower;46;32;SE;4;86%;47%;1
Moses Lake;Periods of sun;42;28;NNE;6;76%;29%;1
Olympia;A morning shower;46;30;S;4;89%;48%;1
Omak;Partly sunny;35;27;SSW;4;83%;39%;1
Pasco;Periods of sun;48;28;SE;9;70%;26%;1
Port Angeles;A shower in the a.m.;45;32;SSW;3;80%;66%;1
Pullman;Bit of rain, snow;40;26;E;9;86%;58%;0
Puyallup;A morning shower;46;29;SE;5;81%;53%;1
Quillayute;A shower in the a.m.;46;35;ESE;2;87%;66%;1
Renton;A morning shower;46;32;ESE;6;78%;48%;1
Seattle;A morning shower;45;33;SE;6;75%;47%;1
Seattle Boeing;A morning shower;47;33;SE;4;79%;48%;1
Shelton;A morning shower;45;31;NW;3;89%;48%;1
Spokane;A little a.m. snow;40;28;SE;7;87%;68%;0
Spokane Fairchild;A bit of a.m. snow;37;25;SSE;10;99%;70%;0
Spokane Felts;A little a.m. snow;40;28;SE;7;87%;68%;0
Stampede Pass;Sunny intervals;29;18;ESE;3;96%;27%;2
Tacoma;A morning shower;45;33;S;5;81%;47%;1
Tacoma Narrows;A morning shower;45;33;SE;4;86%;47%;1
Vancouver;A morning shower;47;32;ENE;4;83%;47%;1
Walla Walla;A little a.m. rain;44;28;E;8;78%;55%;0
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;35;23;NW;4;88%;25%;1
Whidbey Island;A shower in the a.m.;48;38;SE;7;74%;64%;1
Yakima;Sun and clouds;44;25;NNW;3;71%;15%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather