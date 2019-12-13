WA Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Spotty showers;45;35;SE;5;77%;83%;1

Bellingham;Partly sunny;44;35;SE;4;80%;57%;1

Bremerton;Spotty showers;46;36;SW;5;85%;69%;0

Chehalis;A morning shower;45;34;SSE;5;76%;54%;1

Deer Park;Low clouds;34;23;SW;5;94%;33%;0

Eastsound;Periods of sun;46;38;N;1;87%;66%;1

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;38;23;WNW;4;73%;22%;1

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;35;23;NNW;3;88%;14%;0

Everett;Spotty showers;45;36;SE;5;77%;83%;1

Fort Lewis;A morning shower;46;34;SW;2;98%;61%;1

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;45;38;NNE;3;81%;60%;1

Hoquiam;Spotty showers;47;34;E;5;94%;84%;0

Kelso-Longview;A morning shower;46;34;ENE;4;90%;63%;0

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;36;25;NW;4;88%;12%;1

Olympia;A morning shower;45;34;WNW;3;94%;55%;0

Omak;Mostly cloudy;34;22;ESE;4;82%;15%;1

Pasco;Partly sunny, cooler;42;27;WNW;3;78%;11%;1

Port Angeles;Inc. clouds;44;33;S;3;82%;55%;1

Pullman;Low clouds;37;28;WSW;8;90%;41%;0

Puyallup;Spotty showers;47;36;ESE;4;82%;71%;1

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;46;30;N;1;89%;81%;1

Renton;Showers around;46;37;NNW;5;78%;78%;1

Seattle;A morning shower;46;37;S;5;75%;55%;0

Seattle Boeing;Showers around;48;37;SSE;2;81%;78%;0

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;45;32;W;1;91%;44%;0

Spokane;Low clouds;37;28;S;2;87%;35%;0

Spokane Fairchild;Low clouds;33;24;SW;5;98%;29%;0

Spokane Felts;Low clouds;37;28;S;2;87%;35%;0

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;28;21;W;2;99%;41%;1

Tacoma;A shower in the a.m.;45;38;WNW;5;81%;69%;1

Tacoma Narrows;A shower in the a.m.;45;37;WSW;3;89%;67%;1

Vancouver;A shower or two;46;35;WNW;5;82%;72%;0

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;39;27;SSE;6;86%;32%;0

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;34;24;W;2;87%;24%;1

Whidbey Island;Showers around;47;38;SSE;4;77%;84%;1

Yakima;Mostly sunny;41;23;NNW;3;70%;13%;2

