WA Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;54;38;NE;4;88%;20%;2

Bellingham;Partly sunny;54;42;SE;2;77%;20%;1

Bremerton;Partly sunny;54;41;NNE;5;86%;16%;2

Chehalis;Partly sunny;55;38;N;4;80%;1%;2

Deer Park;Partly sunny;48;26;NE;4;75%;0%;2

Eastsound;Partly sunny;50;42;WNW;1;91%;66%;1

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;57;31;WNW;4;64%;0%;2

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;52;29;N;4;58%;0%;2

Everett;Partly sunny;54;40;N;4;82%;19%;1

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;56;36;NNE;4;94%;14%;2

Friday Harbor;Some sun;52;43;NNW;3;89%;20%;1

Hoquiam;Some sunshine;54;41;NE;5;89%;13%;1

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;55;38;N;4;80%;7%;2

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;52;27;NE;4;67%;0%;2

Olympia;Partly sunny;55;36;N;3;84%;12%;2

Omak;Mostly sunny;53;30;E;4;67%;0%;2

Pasco;Mostly sunny;53;28;SE;1;62%;0%;2

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;53;39;WSW;3;85%;20%;1

Pullman;Partly sunny;52;33;SE;6;62%;0%;2

Puyallup;Partly sunny;56;38;SE;4;90%;14%;2

Quillayute;Partly sunny;54;38;NE;1;88%;15%;1

Renton;Partial sunshine;57;43;NE;5;82%;17%;2

Seattle;Sun and some clouds;56;44;NNE;5;76%;16%;2

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;56;42;NE;3;79%;17%;2

Shelton;Partly sunny;55;37;W;2;84%;15%;1

Spokane;Partly sunny;51;29;N;1;66%;1%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Partial sunshine;48;28;SSW;3;71%;0%;2

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;51;29;N;1;66%;1%;2

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;49;35;W;3;74%;1%;2

Tacoma;Partly sunny;54;41;NNE;4;86%;15%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Partial sunshine;52;41;N;4;86%;15%;2

Vancouver;Partly sunny;56;38;NNW;5;77%;7%;2

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;54;37;SSE;3;60%;0%;2

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;52;33;NNW;4;67%;0%;2

Whidbey Island;Some sunshine;55;42;NW;3;78%;20%;1

Yakima;Mostly sunny;55;28;NW;2;58%;0%;2

