WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny;52;24;ENE;4;66%;6%;2
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;53;33;NE;4;60%;3%;2
Bremerton;Partly sunny;53;29;ENE;5;61%;2%;2
Chehalis;Partly sunny;53;27;E;3;66%;2%;2
Deer Park;Chilly with some sun;42;13;NE;7;57%;33%;2
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;37;NE;3;78%;3%;2
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;54;20;ENE;10;41%;5%;2
Ephrata;Turning sunny;53;19;NE;9;41%;8%;2
Everett;Mostly sunny;52;25;E;4;62%;5%;2
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;53;26;NE;3;77%;2%;2
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;51;37;ENE;5;60%;3%;2
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;53;31;ENE;4;79%;2%;2
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;56;27;NNE;3;68%;3%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;53;21;ENE;9;42%;8%;2
Olympia;Partly sunny;53;25;NE;2;65%;2%;2
Omak;Increasingly windy;52;19;N;17;44%;9%;2
Pasco;Sun and some clouds;54;25;NNE;6;44%;1%;2
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;49;31;ENE;4;66%;2%;2
Pullman;Chilly with some sun;43;16;NE;10;45%;32%;2
Puyallup;Partly sunny;54;24;E;4;63%;2%;2
Quillayute;Partly sunny;54;33;ENE;3;69%;2%;2
Renton;Sun and some clouds;53;29;E;5;60%;3%;2
Seattle;Partly sunny;51;32;ENE;5;55%;2%;2
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;54;30;ENE;3;63%;3%;2
Shelton;Partly sunny;54;28;NE;3;66%;2%;2
Spokane;An afternoon shower;45;17;NE;7;51%;47%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;43;16;NE;12;57%;33%;2
Spokane Felts;An afternoon shower;45;17;NE;7;51%;47%;2
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;39;17;ESE;4;55%;5%;3
Tacoma;Partly sunny;51;31;ENE;5;66%;3%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;51;33;NE;3;70%;2%;2
Vancouver;Mostly sunny;54;27;E;4;63%;3%;3
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;51;21;NNE;8;37%;5%;3
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;52;21;ENE;8;45%;5%;2
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;54;32;NNE;7;65%;3%;2
Yakima;Mostly sunny;54;23;NNE;4;43%;0%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather