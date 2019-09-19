WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A stray a.m. shower;68;54;E;5;74%;55%;2
Bellingham;Decreasing clouds;66;54;E;5;77%;38%;2
Bremerton;Clearing, a shower;69;55;SSW;5;73%;51%;2
Chehalis;Clearing, a shower;67;54;SSW;5;72%;47%;2
Deer Park;A morning shower;68;44;WSW;5;59%;44%;2
Eastsound;Decreasing clouds;63;54;ESE;3;84%;30%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;72;49;NW;13;57%;10%;4
Ephrata;Clouds and sun;75;49;W;6;50%;2%;4
Everett;Clearing, a shower;68;55;E;5;73%;51%;2
Fort Lewis;Decreasing clouds;69;53;SW;5;90%;42%;2
Friday Harbor;Decreasing clouds;64;53;SSW;4;78%;28%;2
Hoquiam;Decreasing clouds;66;56;WNW;9;89%;44%;2
Kelso-Longview;A shower or two;68;56;SW;4;85%;71%;2
Moses Lake;Sun and clouds;76;49;WSW;6;49%;1%;4
Olympia;Decreasing clouds;68;54;SW;4;77%;44%;2
Omak;Some sun, pleasant;72;49;NE;6;56%;5%;4
Pasco;Clouds and sun, nice;76;52;SSW;7;55%;3%;3
Port Angeles;Decreasing clouds;62;52;W;4;85%;39%;2
Pullman;Partly sunny;64;46;WSW;8;65%;33%;2
Puyallup;Clearing;70;54;SSW;5;72%;38%;2
Quillayute;Decreasing clouds;66;53;E;5;84%;44%;2
Renton;Decreasing clouds;70;57;SSW;5;69%;39%;2
Seattle;Decreasing clouds;69;57;SSW;5;71%;36%;2
Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;70;57;SSE;3;68%;40%;2
Shelton;Decreasing clouds;69;53;WSW;5;74%;41%;2
Spokane;More clouds than sun;69;51;SSW;5;59%;30%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;66;47;SW;7;67%;28%;2
Spokane Felts;More clouds than sun;69;51;SSW;5;59%;30%;1
Stampede Pass;A shower in spots;54;44;WNW;5;88%;52%;4
Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;67;55;SW;5;76%;42%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;67;54;SW;4;79%;38%;2
Vancouver;Clearing, a shower;67;56;WNW;4;77%;60%;2
Walla Walla;Sunny intervals;70;54;SSE;9;60%;9%;3
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun, nice;72;51;WNW;7;54%;7%;4
Whidbey Island;Decreasing clouds;66;56;ENE;5;73%;30%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny;74;44;NNW;4;55%;10%;3
