WA Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;73;51;S;5;63%;34%;4

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;70;53;SSE;6;66%;44%;2

Bremerton;Clouds and sun;74;51;NE;5;59%;9%;4

Chehalis;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;W;4;61%;10%;5

Deer Park;Sun and clouds;81;50;SW;6;49%;4%;5

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;68;55;S;5;73%;30%;2

Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;85;58;NW;9;37%;0%;5

Ephrata;Clouds and sun, nice;85;60;WNW;8;34%;0%;5

Everett;Clouds and sunshine;73;52;NNE;6;63%;14%;4

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;76;49;SW;4;76%;7%;5

Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;66;53;SW;5;72%;23%;3

Hoquiam;Periods of sun;68;55;WNW;9;75%;27%;5

Kelso-Longview;Periods of sun;75;53;NW;5;66%;7%;6

Moses Lake;Sun and clouds, nice;86;58;W;7;36%;0%;6

Olympia;Nice with some sun;75;47;SSW;3;64%;8%;6

Omak;Periods of sunshine;84;56;NNW;8;33%;9%;4

Pasco;Partly sunny;85;60;WSW;5;42%;0%;6

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;65;50;W;8;68%;33%;4

Pullman;Partly sunny, nice;81;54;SSW;5;43%;3%;6

Puyallup;Clouds and sun, nice;77;51;NNW;4;57%;7%;5

Quillayute;Partly sunny;68;53;SE;5;70%;33%;3

Renton;Partly sunny;75;55;NE;5;60%;9%;5

Seattle;Periods of sun;73;56;NE;5;60%;8%;5

Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun, nice;73;57;ENE;4;57%;9%;5

Shelton;Partly sunny;75;50;WSW;5;62%;8%;6

Spokane;Clouds and sun, nice;84;57;S;4;41%;4%;6

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;81;55;SW;7;40%;3%;5

Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun, nice;84;57;S;4;41%;4%;6

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;67;48;W;4;57%;10%;5

Tacoma;Partly sunny;73;53;N;4;61%;8%;5

Tacoma Narrows;Periods of sun;71;52;W;3;67%;8%;5

Vancouver;Partly sunny;79;52;NNW;6;54%;5%;6

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;87;64;S;5;36%;1%;6

Wenatchee;Clouds and sun, nice;84;61;WNW;7;36%;0%;5

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;55;W;7;66%;36%;4

Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;86;55;N;4;38%;0%;6

