WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, August 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;NNW;5;56%;3%;7
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;79;58;WNW;7;59%;4%;7
Bremerton;Sunshine and nice;80;54;NNE;7;58%;3%;7
Chehalis;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;55;N;6;48%;0%;8
Deer Park;Sunny and pleasant;86;47;NNE;5;35%;0%;8
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;73;61;WNW;7;73%;4%;7
Ellensburg;Sunny and nice;90;56;NW;8;31%;0%;8
Ephrata;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;NNW;7;23%;0%;8
Everett;Sunshine, pleasant;79;54;NNW;5;58%;3%;7
Fort Lewis;Sunshine and nice;81;53;NE;8;63%;4%;8
Friday Harbor;Sunshine, pleasant;74;55;W;5;66%;3%;7
Hoquiam;Sunshine, pleasant;75;55;NW;9;74%;3%;8
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;57;NNW;7;55%;4%;8
Moses Lake;Sunny and nice;90;58;N;6;30%;0%;8
Olympia;Sunshine and nice;83;51;NE;8;53%;4%;8
Omak;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;N;11;24%;0%;7
Pasco;Plenty of sunshine;92;54;N;3;35%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;72;53;SW;5;64%;4%;7
Pullman;Plenty of sunshine;84;50;ENE;5;38%;0%;8
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;83;54;NNE;6;55%;3%;8
Quillayute;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;N;7;68%;3%;7
Renton;Mostly sunny;80;58;NNE;7;57%;4%;7
Seattle;Sunshine, pleasant;78;59;NNE;7;57%;3%;7
Seattle Boeing;Lots of sun, nice;81;61;NNE;8;51%;4%;7
Shelton;Sunshine and warmer;84;52;E;7;52%;3%;8
Spokane;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;N;4;30%;0%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;W;5;29%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;N;4;30%;0%;8
Stampede Pass;Sunny and warmer;74;56;SSE;3;54%;1%;8
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;79;56;NNE;7;58%;4%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Sunshine, pleasant;78;57;NE;9;57%;4%;8
Vancouver;Brilliant sunshine;86;60;NNW;6;53%;4%;8
Walla Walla;Brilliant sunshine;91;62;E;7;34%;0%;8
Wenatchee;Sunny and nice;87;64;W;10;28%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;73;58;W;8;67%;4%;7
Yakima;Sunny and nice;89;58;N;4;32%;0%;8
