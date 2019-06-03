WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;68;46;NNE;6;38%;13%;9
Bellingham;Partly sunny;65;51;SSE;9;60%;19%;8
Bremerton;Partly sunny;71;49;NE;5;53%;13%;9
Chehalis;Partly sunny;72;48;WNW;5;49%;5%;9
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;77;44;SSW;9;39%;4%;9
Eastsound;Partial sunshine;65;51;SSW;7;66%;20%;8
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;51;NW;15;28%;2%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;83;56;WNW;8;20%;1%;9
Everett;Partly sunny;68;48;NNE;6;45%;13%;9
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;72;50;SW;5;62%;14%;9
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;64;50;WSW;7;60%;43%;8
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;61;51;WNW;10;70%;62%;9
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;72;53;W;4;55%;43%;9
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;85;51;WNW;8;27%;1%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny;72;48;SW;4;54%;15%;9
Omak;Partly sunny, nice;81;52;WSW;8;23%;2%;9
Pasco;Mostly sunny;87;53;WNW;7;27%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Partial sunshine;59;47;W;9;66%;29%;9
Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;S;9;34%;0%;9
Puyallup;Partly sunny;73;51;WSW;5;48%;13%;9
Quillayute;Some sun;60;49;NW;6;68%;63%;7
Renton;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;ENE;5;49%;13%;9
Seattle;Partly sunny;70;54;NE;5;50%;13%;9
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;71;54;ENE;4;49%;13%;9
Shelton;Partly sunny;71;50;SW;7;55%;46%;9
Spokane;Nice with sunshine;79;51;S;8;26%;3%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine and nice;76;49;WSW;12;29%;2%;9
Spokane Felts;Nice with sunshine;79;51;S;8;26%;3%;9
Stampede Pass;Partial sunshine;60;43;W;6;49%;3%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny;70;51;WSW;5;54%;13%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;69;50;SW;4;56%;13%;9
Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;N;4;44%;21%;9
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;S;10;26%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;WNW;9;24%;2%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;63;51;WSW;9;62%;15%;9
Yakima;Mostly sunny;84;53;N;5;26%;3%;9
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather