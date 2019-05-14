WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rather cloudy;67;48;WSW;6;49%;70%;5
Bellingham;Some brightening;68;51;ENE;8;61%;72%;6
Bremerton;Showers around;64;49;NNE;7;73%;89%;5
Chehalis;Showers around;64;49;NE;5;75%;91%;3
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;68;50;ENE;5;61%;69%;5
Eastsound;Some brightening;61;51;NE;7;78%;70%;6
Ellensburg;A shower in the p.m.;69;49;NW;8;50%;84%;3
Ephrata;Sunny intervals;70;54;NNE;7;43%;72%;5
Everett;Some brightening;66;49;WSW;6;56%;77%;6
Fort Lewis;Showers around;64;48;ENE;6;84%;90%;4
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;63;50;ESE;7;69%;69%;3
Hoquiam;Showers around;62;49;SSE;8;81%;94%;2
Kelso-Longview;A shower in the p.m.;63;51;SSE;5;80%;87%;4
Moses Lake;Clouds and sun, nice;71;54;ENE;6;47%;72%;5
Olympia;Showers around;62;46;SE;6;74%;90%;2
Omak;Rather cloudy;72;52;N;8;44%;71%;6
Pasco;Rather cloudy;76;52;ESE;6;48%;70%;3
Port Angeles;Cloudy;61;46;ENE;6;72%;71%;3
Pullman;A t-storm in spots;67;49;E;7;56%;76%;3
Puyallup;Showers around;66;49;NNW;5;76%;91%;4
Quillayute;Cloudy;64;47;SE;6;70%;73%;2
Renton;Showers around;65;51;NNW;7;68%;88%;5
Seattle;Showers around;63;52;W;7;71%;85%;5
Seattle Boeing;Showers around;65;53;N;7;65%;85%;6
Shelton;Showers around;64;49;SSE;7;71%;87%;3
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;69;52;E;4;48%;72%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;65;51;ESE;6;58%;72%;4
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;69;52;E;4;48%;72%;4
Stampede Pass;Showers around;56;46;E;6;60%;86%;3
Tacoma;Showers around;63;50;NE;6;73%;90%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Showers around;61;51;E;7;76%;88%;4
Vancouver;A few showers;64;50;ESE;5;77%;91%;2
Walla Walla;A t-storm in spots;73;54;SE;6;50%;76%;3
Wenatchee;Rain and drizzle;68;53;SSE;7;45%;84%;3
Whidbey Island;Variable cloudiness;62;51;ENE;8;71%;72%;5
Yakima;A shower in the p.m.;66;48;WNW;5;50%;85%;2
