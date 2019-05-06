WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Sunshine and nice;72;48;NNE;6;50%;4%;7
Bellingham;Partly sunny;69;52;SSE;7;59%;3%;7
Bremerton;Mostly sunny, warm;74;49;NNE;7;53%;2%;7
Chehalis;Mostly sunny, warm;78;47;NW;5;49%;16%;8
Deer Park;Periods of sun;74;43;NE;6;36%;7%;8
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;64;52;SW;9;72%;2%;7
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;52;NW;13;32%;1%;8
Ephrata;Warm with sunshine;82;56;NNW;14;23%;2%;8
Everett;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;NNE;6;53%;3%;7
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, warm;76;46;NNE;6;61%;3%;7
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;67;48;SW;7;62%;2%;7
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;64;47;WNW;8;76%;2%;7
Kelso-Longview;Sunshine and warm;76;49;W;7;56%;3%;8
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;83;51;N;10;29%;2%;8
Olympia;Mostly sunny, warm;77;45;NW;5;51%;3%;7
Omak;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;52;N;14;28%;4%;7
Pasco;Mostly sunny;84;49;NNW;10;27%;4%;8
Port Angeles;Partly sunny, nice;67;49;SW;6;59%;2%;7
Pullman;A passing shower;71;46;ESE;8;41%;59%;8
Puyallup;Mostly sunny, warm;77;48;ENE;6;50%;2%;7
Quillayute;Partly sunny;65;45;NW;7;70%;2%;7
Renton;Warm with sunshine;75;51;NE;7;54%;3%;7
Seattle;Mostly sunny;73;53;NE;7;53%;3%;7
Seattle Boeing;Sunshine, pleasant;74;53;NNE;6;50%;3%;7
Shelton;Sunshine and warm;76;48;WSW;5;55%;2%;7
Spokane;Clouds and sun, nice;74;49;ENE;5;40%;7%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun, nice;72;49;NNE;8;43%;5%;8
Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun, nice;74;49;ENE;5;40%;7%;8
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;62;44;W;5;52%;15%;8
Tacoma;Mostly sunny, warm;74;50;NNE;7;53%;3%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, warm;73;50;NNE;5;55%;3%;7
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, warm;79;50;NNW;6;47%;3%;8
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, warm;80;54;ESE;7;32%;10%;8
Wenatchee;Sunshine and warm;81;56;WNW;10;28%;1%;8
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, nice;66;52;WSW;8;64%;3%;7
Yakima;Mostly sunny, warm;83;51;NNW;8;26%;1%;8
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather